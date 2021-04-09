Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Facebook Will Use Part of Its Headquarters as a Public Covid Vaccination Site

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC

Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images
  • Facebook is converting part of its Menlo Park, California, headquarters into a Covid-19 vaccination site, COO Sheryl Sandberg said in a post Friday.
  • The company said it's also teaming up with the California government and local nonprofits to support mobile vaccination sites.
  • A spokesperson said the company hopes to help vaccinate up to 10,000 people in the first several weeks of its effort.

Facebook is converting part of its Menlo Park, California, headquarters into a public Covid-19 vaccination site starting Saturday, COO Sheryl Sandberg said in a post Friday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A spokesperson said the company hopes to help vaccinate up to 10,000 people in the first several weeks of its effort.

Money Report

Congress 10 mins ago

Biden Will Discuss Infrastructure Plan With Bipartisan Members of Congress on Monday

Technology 21 mins ago

Google Denies Report That Its Next Phone Is Canceled, Says Pixel 5a 5G Coming This Year

Facebook is partnering with the Ravenswood Family Health Network to roll out the vaccines. The company is also partnering with the cities of East Palo Alto and Menlo Park to provide transportation to and from vaccine appointments on the campus.

Sandberg said Facebook is also teaming up with the California government and nine nonprofits to support mobile vaccinations across the state, including in the Central Valley, Inland Empire, San Diego and South Central Los Angeles.

"As more COVID-19 vaccines roll out across the country, we are finally seeing glimmers of hope, which can grow so long as we continue to make progress," Sandberg wrote.

Facebook's move follows that of its social media peer Google. The Alphabet-owned company in January offered up its facilities to serve as Covid-19 vaccination sites as needed.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Facebooksocial mediaMobile
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us