Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Immigration

FBI arrests judge in escalation of Trump immigration enforcement effort

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images
  • Federal agents arrested Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan on obstruction charges, FBI Director Kash Patel said.
  • Dugan is accused of helping an undocumented immigrant evade arrest, according to Patel.

Federal agents on Friday arrested a judge in Wisconsin on obstruction charges after she allegedly helped an undocumented immigrant evade arrest, FBI Director Kash Patel said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Patel made the announcement in an X post, which was quickly deleted. The FBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment on why the post was removed.

Patel wrote that the FBI believes Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan “intentionally misdirected federal agents away” from Eduardo Flores Ruiz as agents were attempting to arrest him at her courthouse last week.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“Thankfully our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public,” Patel said in the post.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that the FBI was looking into Dugan’s conduct surrounding an attempted arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at her courthouse on April 18.

Money Report

news 5 mins ago

Receiving odd texts for someone else? Rise of ‘wrong number' messages is new payday for scammers

news 30 mins ago

This couple bought a 37.5-acre homestead in Kentucky for $390,000: ‘We wanted a place with some history'

ICE did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment. A request for additional information on Dugan’s arrest from the FBI was not immediately returned.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationTrump administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us