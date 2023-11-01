Fed meeting live updates: Fed expected to leave rates the same for a second consecutive time

Investors anticipate the Federal Reserve will hold steady on rates for a second-straight time at the conclusion of its November meeting and keeping the federal funds target rate at 5.25% to 5.5%. Central bank officials will issue their decision at 2 p.m. ET. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will take to the podium at 2:30 p.m. in a closely watched press conference, sharing additional insight into policymakers' latest decision.

Federal Reserve may not take rate hikes off the table, says former Richmond Fed president

Though policymakers are expected to skip a rate hike Wednesday, investors shouldn't bet on the Federal Reserve ending its policy-tightening campaign, said Jeffrey Lacker, former president of the Richmond Fed.

"There's nothing in it for him [Chair Jerome Powell] to take interest rate hikes off the table and signal a definitive pause for a long time," he said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "He's going to keep them on the table. They're still far from getting done bringing inflation under control."

Lacker noted that wage rate gains don't seem to be coming down in a material fashion and that recession risks have receded in the past six to 12 months.

"It looks like 3.5% or 4% is right around where inflation is now, so we have a ways to go is the point," he said.



What to expect from the Fed’s upcoming decision

Central bank officials are expected to hold steady on policy Wednesday, but the main event will be Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming press conference.

Fed funds futures pricing suggests a roughly 98% likelihood that the benchmark rate will remain within the central bank's target range of 5.25% to 5.5%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

The Fed's rate decision arrives nearly a week after a report showed that the U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 4.9% annual pace – surpassing expectations. At the same time, Treasury yields have remained high and the rate on the 10-year note popped over 5% in October.

These developments make Powell's upcoming press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET even more important. Investors will be looking for additional context around the Fed's latest decision, as well as insight into the path forward for rate policy.

-Darla Mercado, Jeff Cox