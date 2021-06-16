Fed Meeting Live Updates: Follow Jerome Powell's Press Conference as Markets Fall on Policy Update

The Federal Reserve will release its latest policy statement and economic projections at 2 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The above video of Powell's press conference will start at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET. Follow along with the market reaction below.

Notable shift in stance?

Mark Cabana, head of U.S. short rates strategy at Bank of America says this is a notable change in stance from the Fed.

"It appears to be a material shift in how the Fed sees the risks around inflation. That's how I read it. It shows the Fed sees upside risks to inflation and that has presumably followed through to the dot plot."

-Patti Domm

Fed dials up inflation expectations

The Federal Reserve dialed up its inflation expectations for 2021 on Wednesday, according to the central bank's Summary of Economic Projections.

The Fed now sees inflation running to 3.4% this year, above its previous estimate of 2.4%. The Fed also slightly hiked its PCE inflation estimates for 2022 and 2023.

Core PCE inflation is expected to come in at 3.0% in 2021, up from March's forecast of 2.2%. Core PCE for 2022 is now expected at 2.1%.

— Maggie Fitzgerald

Fed expects rate hikes in 2023

The Federal Reserve has indicated there could be two rate hikes by 2023. Previously its consensus forecast indicated there wouldn't be any rate hikes until beyond 2023.

The central bank now expects real gross domestic product to grow 7% in 2021, compared to its forecast of 6.5% in its March meeting. It also raised its real GDP forecast for 2023 to 2.4%, compared to its previous expectation of 2.2%.

— Tanaya Macheel

Stocks drop after Fed update

The Dow dropped more than 300 points at one point after the Fed's update. With the Fed raising its inflation expectations and now seeing two rate hikes in 2023, investors decided to take risk off. The Dow was last down about 240 points. One bright spot was bank stocks with JPMorgan and Bank of America in the green. The 10-year yield jumped about 2 basis points to 1.52% after the decision.

-John Melloy

Fed lifts inflation expectations, sees rate hikes in 2023

The Federal Reserve forecast increasing inflation in 2021 and saw rate hikes as soon as 2023, the Federal Open Market Committee said after concluding its two-day meeting Wednesday.

However, the Fed did not say when it will taper its bond-buying program. Traders will be waiting on details for that possibility from Powell's press conference.

The central bank left its benchmark short-term borrowing rate anchored near zero.

— Hannah Miao

Market waits for policy moves, inflation outlook from Fed

The Federal Reserve is not expected to announce imminent changes to its asset purchases or its target interest rate on Wednesday, but the central bank's wording and projections about future changes could move markets.

The Fed is slated to release its latest policy statement at 2 p.m. ET, along with updated economic projections. Those projections will include the so-called dot plot that shows how central bankers expect their target interest rate to change in the years ahead.

How the central bank and Chair Jerome Powell addresses inflation will also be a closely watched topic. Recent readings for consumer and producer prices have shown a hotter-than-expected rise in recent months. Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Shortly before the Fed's statement was scheduled to be announced, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were down less than 0.5%. In the bond market, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield slipped 1 basis point to just under 1.49%.

—Jesse Pound