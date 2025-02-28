Fed's favorite core inflation measure hits 2.6% in January, as expected

Inflation eased slightly in January as worries accelerated over President Donald Trump's tariff plans, according to a Commerce Department report Friday.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, increased 0.3% for the month and showed a 2.5% annual rate.

Excluding food and energy, core PCE also rose 0.3% for the month and was at 2.6% annually. Fed officials more closely follow the core measure as a better indicator of longer-term trends.

The numbers all were in line with Dow Jones consensus estimates and likely keep the central bank on hold for the time being regarding interest rates.

