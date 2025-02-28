Money Report

Fed's favorite core inflation measure hits 2.6% in January, as expected

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

People shop in a supermarket in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Feb. 20, 2025.
Charly Triballeau | Afp | Getty Images

Inflation eased slightly in January as worries accelerated over President Donald Trump's tariff plans, according to a Commerce Department report Friday.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, increased 0.3% for the month and showed a 2.5% annual rate.

Excluding food and energy, core PCE also rose 0.3% for the month and was at 2.6% annually. Fed officials more closely follow the core measure as a better indicator of longer-term trends.

The numbers all were in line with Dow Jones consensus estimates and likely keep the central bank on hold for the time being regarding interest rates.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

