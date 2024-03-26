Finland, the happiest country in the world for 7 years running, to offer second free happiness masterclass—here's how to apply

Finland has been the happiest country in the world for seven years in a row. Now, it's inviting people to learn the ways of the Finnish and how everyone can "hack their happiness."

After hosting a successful 2023 masterclass in happiness, the country's tourism sector, Visit Finland and Helsinki Partners, are welcoming a new group of people to learn the ways of the Finnish people.

During the five-day masterclass, participants will learn from a team of three "Happiness Hackers" who will share hacks they can apply to their everyday lives, according to a press release shared with CNBC Make It.

The happiness hacks will highlight four key themes of Finnish happiness:

Nature and lifestyle Health and balance Design and everyday Food and well-being

"Finnish happiness boils down to the simple things in life: connecting with nature, caring for one's mind and body, and appreciating design and art around us," Heli Jimenez, Senior Director of International Marketing at Business Finland, stated in a press release.

Examples of what participants might get up to during the masterclass include wild swimming and taking a walk through a forest.

To be considered, applicants must complete a social media challenge and fill out a sign-up form on the campaign's page. The social media aspect involves posting a video on Instagram or TikTok explaining your happiness hack and why you should be chosen to visit Helsinki this summer.

The press release states that people can apply individually or with one other person.

Visit Finland and Helsinki Partners are accepting applications for this masterclass until April 4, 2024. Participants will enjoy a trip to the Finnish capital from June 9-14 that is entirely free of charge — all travel expenses to and from will be covered.

