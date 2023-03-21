Finland, the No. 1 Happiest Country in the World, Is Offering a Free ‘Masterclass of Happiness'—Here's How to Apply

Finland is the happiest country in the world and has been since 2018. Now they're paying it forward and sharing the wisdom that keeps them in the top spot year after year... for free.

Visit Finland, the country's tourism department, is offering to pay for ten people to travel to the country for a masterclass in happiness.

The class is designed to help travelers find their "inner Finn." Expert coaches will guide the lucky participants through four key themes: nature and lifestyle, health and balance, design and everyday, and food and well-being.

"A question we often get is: 'How are you so happy?' We believe Finnish happiness stems from a close relationship with nature and our down-to-earth lifestyle: it's not some mystical state, but a skill that can be learned and shared," Heli Jimenez, Senior Director, International Marketing at Business Finland, stated in the press release.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The four-day seminar will take place at the Kuru Resort in the Finnish Lakeland region from June 12 to 15. Visit Finland is accepting applications now through April 2, 2023.

Aleksi Koskinen | Image Source | Getty Images

"Our energizing forests, charming lakes, and vibrant archipelago landscapes are all perfect places to relax, unwind and get in touch with your inner happiness. Now we want to help people find and master that Finnish state of mind," she added.

Part of the application process includes creating content that shows why you may already "secretly be a Finn" and explaining why you want to be a part of the masterclass.

Even if you're not selected, any one interested in the masterclass of happiness can take the course when it becomes available virtually this summer.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.