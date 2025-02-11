FIS shares plunge most since 2023 on disappointing revenue, guidance miss

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services had their worst day on the market since 2023 after the company's disappointing guidance.

The company cited a "tough prior year comparison."

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services plunged the most since 2023 on Tuesday after the company reported quarterly earnings that fell short of Wall Street estimates and issued a disappointing forecast.

The stock dropped 12% as of afternoon trading, heading for its biggest drop since March 2023.

Here's how the company did, compared to analysts' consensus estimates from LSEG:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Earnings per share: $1.40 adjusted vs. $1.36 expected

$1.40 adjusted vs. $1.36 expected Revenue: $2.6 billion vs. $2.63 billion expected

Revenue at the fintech company increased 3.5% from $2.51 billion a year earlier, FIS said in a statement on Tuesday. Net income jumped almost fivefold to $304 million, or 56 cents a share, from $62 million, or 10 cents a share, a year earlier.

FIS said revenue in the current quarter will be between $2.49 billion and $2.51 billion, and sales for the full year will be $10.44 billion to $10.5 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue for the first quarter of $2.56 billion and for the year of $10.6 billion.

On the earnings call, CEO Stephanie Ferris said the company missed its own estimates for growth in 2024 "due to some one-time items." She said that "growth in new sales" and stronger relations with clients "leave us confident in further acceleration in 2025."

FIS said new sales of digital solutions increased 70% year-over-year in 2024.

The company raised its share repurchase goal from $800 million to $1.2 billion as part of its commitment to return excess cash to shareholders.

Separately on Tuesday, FIS announced a new partnership with online lender Affirm, to offer a debit service to its banking clients. Through the arrangement, any bank that partners with FIS will be able to provide its own version of the Affirm Card without asking customers to adopt a new piece of plastic.

WATCH: Affirm shares spike