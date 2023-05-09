Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Fisker Cuts Production Guidance for Ocean EV After Last-Minute Snags

By John Rosevear,CNBC

Source: NYSE
  • Electric vehicle startup Fisker on Tuesday reported a wider first-quarter loss than expected and cut its production guidance for the full year.
  • CEO Henrik Fisker told CNBC the company expects regulatory approval to begin deliveries of its Ocean SUV in the U.S. before the end of May.
  • It said it expects to build 1,400 to 1,700 vehicles in the second quarter, assuming its suppliers ramp up as expected.
Henrik Fisker stands with the Fisker Ocean electric vehicle after it was unveiled at the Manhattan Beach Pier ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobilityLA on November 16, 2021 in Manhattan Beach, California.
Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images
Henrik Fisker stands with the Fisker Ocean electric vehicle after it was unveiled at the Manhattan Beach Pier ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobilityLA on November 16, 2021 in Manhattan Beach, California.

Electric vehicle startup Fisker on Tuesday reported a wider first-quarter loss than expected and cut its production guidance for the full year, both of which it blamed on last-minute snags as it begins production of its Ocean SUV.

But CEO Henrik Fisker told CNBC that the company expects regulatory approval to begin deliveries of the Ocean in the U.S. before the end of May. The company began delivering vehicles to customers in Europe last week.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Fisker's shares fell sharply after the report and ended the day down about 7%.

Here are the key numbers from Fisker's first-quarter earnings report, together with consensus Wall Street estimates as reported by Refinitiv:

  • Loss per share: 38 cents, versus a loss of 30 cents expected.
  • Revenue: About $198,000, versus $14.4 million expected.

Fisker's net loss for the quarter was $120.6 million, or 38 cents per share, a wider-than-expected number that the company attributed to higher research and development expenses that it's not expecting to repeat. A year ago, Fisker reported a net loss of $122.1 million, or 41 cents a share, with no revenue.

Money Report

news 3 hours ago

How to Explore Greece's Lesser-Known Islands Like a Local

news 4 hours ago

CNBC Daily Open: Bank Fears Overshadowed Positive Inflation Signals

Fisker had $652.5 million in cash remaining as of March 31, down from $736.5 million at the end of 2022. The company raised about $47 million via direct stock sales during the quarter, it said.

Fisker said it had about 65,000 reservations for the Ocean as of May 8, roughly the same number it had when it reported its fourth-quarter results in February. It has more than 6,000 reservations for its upcoming second model, a lower-cost EV called the Pear that will be built by Foxconn at the former Lordstown Motors plant in Ohio starting in 2025.

Fisker now expects its manufacturing partner, Magna International, to build 32,000 to 36,000 Oceans at its Austrian contract-manufacturing plant this year, down from 42,400 in its earlier guidance.

It said it expects to build 1,400 to 1,700 vehicles in the second quarter, assuming its suppliers ramp up as expected. After that, it expects to quickly increase production in the third quarter to a run rate of about 6,000 vehicles per month for the rest of 2023.

"We are ready to go full speed on production next week," Henrik Fisker told CNBC's Phil LeBeau on Tuesday. "[By the] end of this month, we are already going to produce 55 cars a day."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us