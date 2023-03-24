Money Report

Ford Plans to Build 500,000 EVs Annually at Its $5.6 Billion Tennessee Campus

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

  • Ford's new plant being constructed outside Memphis, Tennessee, will be capable of building 500,000 electric vehicles annually at full production, the company said Friday.
  • The first and only product to be announced thus far for the plant is a next-generation electric truck, which Ford has code-named "T3," short for "TrustTheTruck."
  • Ford and battery supplier SK On are investing $5.6 billion in BlueOval City, which is on track to begin production in 2025, Ford said Friday.

"Project T3 is a once in-a-lifetime opportunity to revolutionize America's truck," Ford CEO Jim Farley said Friday in a release. "It will be a platform for endless innovation and capability."

Additional products using Ford's next-generation EV architecture could be produced alongside the truck, however a company spokesman declined to comment on future product plans for the plant.

BlueOval City is a key part of Ford's plans to be capable of producing 2 million EVs in 2026, which is also the target for the company's Model e EV business to achieve an 8% EBIT profit margin.

Ford on Thursday for the first time detailed its finances for business units including EVs, which lost $2.1 billion last year and are expected to lose as much as $3 billion in 2023.

