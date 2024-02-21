Ford, UAW reach local labor deal to avert strike at Kentucky plant

Ford and the United Auto Workers 862 reached a tentative deal on Wednesday to avert a strike at the automaker's most profitable plant.

The UAW had threatened that nearly 9,000 workers at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant would strike on Friday if local union demands were not resolved.

Dozens of local contracts across the Big Three automakers remain open.

The UAW said Tuesday that the deal addresses local issues related to skilled trades, ergonomics and health and safety.

Ford said in a statement that it was "pleased to have reached a tentative agreement."

The Louisville plant is Ford's largest in terms of employment and revenue. Workers at the plant produce Ford Super Duty pickups as well as Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

Dozens of local contracts across the Big Three automakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis — remain in negotiations, according to the UAW. Local contracts differ from the national agreements that the UAW ratified in late 2023 and deal with plant-specific issues.

— CNBC's Michael Wayland contributed to this report.



