Fortnite is now offline on iOS worldwide as Apple blocks game, Epic Games says

Fortnite is now unavailable on iOS globally, Epic Games said Friday, after Apple blocked a bid to reinstate the popular game on the App Store in the U.S.

"Apple has blocked our Fortnite submission so we cannot release to the US App Store or to the Epic Games Store for iOS in the European Union," the official account or Fortnite wrote in a post on social media platform X. "Now, sadly, Fortnite on iOS will be offline worldwide until Apple unblocks it."

CNBC has reached out to Apple for comment.

Epic Games submitted Fortnite to Apple's U.S. App Store last week, a month after a judge ruled the iPhone maker was not allowed to charge a commission on purchases that consumers make outside of an iOS app.

Fortnite was pulled from the App Store in 2020 after Epic Games updated its software to link out to its own website to avoid Apple's commissions. Apple charges developers a 30% fee for purchases people make via app.

