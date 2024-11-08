Friday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 extended their postelection rally, and what's on the radar for the next session.

Citigroup's Jane Fraser

On Friday, the bank's CEO will be on with CNBC TV's Sara Eisen in the 10 a.m. hour, Eastern.

Citigroup is up nearly 7% in four days. The stock is up 32% so far in 2024.

The stock hit a high on Wednesday but is already 2.8% from that high mark.

JPMorgan Chase, by the way, got a downgrade from Baird. Analyst David George thinks the stock will drop to $200, a roughly 15% decline from Thursday's close. Year to date, JPM is up about 39%. The stock also hit a high Wednesday but dropped 4.7% from that level.

"We find that expectations are quite high, with the stock trading at ~2.6x [tangible book value], 15% cap to assets, over 14x 2026 [earnings per share] estimates, and ~10x [pre-provision net revenue] — all close or at all-time highs," Baird's George wrote in his research report on JPM. "We know we are fighting the tape here, but believe it makes sense to sell the stock."

IBM

Arvind Krishna, CEO of the tech giant, is also on with Sara Eisen in the 10 a.m. hour.

The stock is 10% from the mid-October high.

IBM is up about 31% so far in 2024.

Bonds and beyond

NRG Energy

The company releases its quarterly report Friday before the bell.

The stock was up 4.3% on Thursday, hitting a new high.

NRG is now up 86% so far in 2024.

Big moves