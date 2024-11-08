Friday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.
Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 extended their postelection rally, and what's on the radar for the next session.
Citigroup's Jane Fraser
- On Friday, the bank's CEO will be on with CNBC TV's Sara Eisen in the 10 a.m. hour, Eastern.
- Citigroup is up nearly 7% in four days. The stock is up 32% so far in 2024.
- The stock hit a high on Wednesday but is already 2.8% from that high mark.
- JPMorgan Chase, by the way, got a downgrade from Baird. Analyst David George thinks the stock will drop to $200, a roughly 15% decline from Thursday's close. Year to date, JPM is up about 39%. The stock also hit a high Wednesday but dropped 4.7% from that level.
- "We find that expectations are quite high, with the stock trading at ~2.6x [tangible book value], 15% cap to assets, over 14x 2026 [earnings per share] estimates, and ~10x [pre-provision net revenue] — all close or at all-time highs," Baird's George wrote in his research report on JPM. "We know we are fighting the tape here, but believe it makes sense to sell the stock."
IBM
- Arvind Krishna, CEO of the tech giant, is also on with Sara Eisen in the 10 a.m. hour.
- The stock is 10% from the mid-October high.
- IBM is up about 31% so far in 2024.
Bonds and beyond
- DoubleLine's Jeffrey Gundlach was on CNBC TV's "Closing Bell" with Scott Wapner on Thursday, commenting on the Federal Reserve's quarter-point rate cut.
- Gundlach said about Fed Chair Jerome Powell after the cut: "He's gotten much more in sync with bond market by a movement of fed funds relative to two-years of 135 basis points of convergence in just, basically, two meetings. So, I really think that we probably have one more rate cut coming in December, because that would true up the fed funds rate with exactly where the two-year Treasury rate is right now."
- Gundlach cited concerns with the jobs market and the deficit. But said, "We believe that if we keep the price of oil around the low $70s — which there has been a lot of resistance down around $70 — we think we're going to see a headline CPI where Jay Powell can declare a victory."
- On bond investments, Gundlach recommended that investors stay at the intermediate part of the Treasury bond market.
- The 10-year Treasury note yield is at 4.34%. It was 4.42% right after the election results came in.
- The 2-year Treasury yield is at 4.21%.
- The six-month Treasury bill yields 4.42%.
- The three-month T-bill yields 4.55%.
- The one-month T-bill is yielding 4.59%.
- The SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) is yielding 6.53%.
- The iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) yields 5.87%.
- The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is yielding 6.73%.
- Fidelity's Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is yielding 4.14%.
- Gundlach's DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund (DBLTX), which invests in a mix of fixed income, is yielding 4.96%.
NRG Energy
- The company releases its quarterly report Friday before the bell.
- The stock was up 4.3% on Thursday, hitting a new high.
- NRG is now up 86% so far in 2024.
Big moves
- The relative strength index, or RSI, is one metric traders and investors watch to track how fast and far a stock has moved. Anything above a 70 suggests a stock is overbought, while a result that's below 30 could mean it's oversold. These readings don't necessarily guarantee that a big move is imminent.
- After this recent run, 22 of the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 are in the overbought category.
- Booking Holdings is at the top of the list. The stock is up 3.6% week to date and up 18% in a month.
- Gilead Sciences is second. That stock Is up 9.4% in four days, and it's gained about 16% in a month.
- Five of the 30 stocks in the Dow Industrials are seen as overbought. Goldman Sachs is tops, followed by Visa.
- Goldman Sachs is up 12% in four days. Shares are up roughly 18% in a month.
- Visa is up 5.2% in four days. Shares are up 11.7% in a month.
