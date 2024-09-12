Friday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the S&P 500 posted a fourth winning day and what's on the radar for the next session.

Benefits of the doubt during a big week for four major names

Jim Cramer and his "Mad Money" friends ran through a short list of his top-performing CEOs running companies whose stocks have recently hit a rough patch but are proving themselves with a big week.

Kroger's Rodney McMullen tops the list. The CEO told CNBC's Sara Eisen on Thursday that solid performance is being driven in part by operations at the store level and their connection with customers. Kroger is locked in a legal battle with the government over its proposed merger with Albertsons. McMullen also said he sees big changes in spending habits at the start of each month when customers have more money in their pockets — compared to the end of the month when they're buying more store brands. He said he's starting to see similar behavior in more middle-class customers. Kroger is up 5.6% in four days. The stock is 5.4% from the April high.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is on the list. Amazon is up 9% so far this week. The stock is 7% from the 52-week high hit in July.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spoke with CNBC TV's Megan Cassella exclusively in an interview right outside of the White House on Thursday. He said that "we're at the beginning of a new industrial revolution" in addressing artificial intelligence. Nvidia is up about 16% this week. The stock remains 15% from the June 20 high.

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan is also on Cramer's short list. The stock is up 20% in four days, and it's 11% from the June 18 high.

The retail monitor

Intel's board meeting

On Friday, CNBC TV's Seema Mody will look at Intel's board meeting, which took place this week, and what's likely to be the next step for the chipmaker.

Intel is up 2.5% this week.

But it remains 62% from the 52-week high hit in late December. The stock is down 37% in three months.

What if Boeing machinists go on strike?

Phil LeBeau continues his reporting for CNBC TV on Friday.

Boeing is up 3.27% so far this week.

It's been a tough September: The stock is down 6.3%, and it remains 39% off the December 52-week high.

Norfolk Southern's new CEO