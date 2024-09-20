Friday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed over the 42,000 mark and what's on the radar for the next session.

Just do it

Former Nike executive Elliott Hill — a well-known and well-respected name inside of the sneaker giant, according to CNBC TV'S Sara Eisen — will replace CEO John Donahoe next month.

The stock jumped as much as 9% after hours.

It is down 25% so far in 2024. Only Boeing and Intel are performing worse in the Dow Industrials.

CNBC will have more on this story Friday, including how the change might impact this iconic consumer stock.

Smart phone fight

CNBC TV's Steve Kovach will watch as Apple starts selling the iPhone 16.

At the same time, we're live in Beijing with Eunice Yoon as she reports on the big competitor in China, Huawei's Mate XT. That company is also starting sales.

Apple is up 19% in 2024, putting it in the middle of the Dow 30 pack so far this year.

The stock is 3.5% from the July 15 high.

The Nasdaq

The Nasdaq Composite is now 3.5% from the July 11 high.

The Nasdaq 100 index, and the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) that tracks it, are now 4% off their July 10 highs.

The QQQ is up 8% since early August.

If you bet on the triple-leveraged ProShares Ultra Pro (TQQQ) in early August, you'd be up 20%. It's a risky move for many reasons and not appropriate for most investors.

Utilities

CNBC TV's Pippa Stevens will go through the group Friday after its recent run.

The S&P utilities hit a new high Monday, and the sector is about 1.4% from the high as of Thursday's close.

Wells Fargo downgraded the sector Thursday morning from overweight to neutral for three reasons. The note says: First, utilities are no longer oversold. Second, the recent run is fully priced in. Third, the market has already priced in monetary easing, and investors looking for attractive dividends in this sector have already moved in.

The sector is up 21% in six months.

Texas-based Vistra Corp. is the top performer in that time period, up 45%. It is still 13.5% from the May 28 high.

Florida's NextEra Energy is up 34% in six months. It hit a high Monday.

Public Service Enterprise Group in New Jersey is the third-best performer in the last six months. It is up 30% in six months and hit a high Wednesday.

CenterPoint Energy is the worst performer in the group: flat in six months. Exelon is up 6% in six months. DTE is up about 12% in three months.

Commercial real estate in the U.S.A.

Big moves for this sector as the rate-cut era begins.

Brookfield Property Partners is up 11% so far this week, hitting a high Thursday.

Vornado is up 7% this week, hitting a high Wednesday.

SL Green is up 4% this week, hitting a high Wednesday.

CBRE hit a high Thursday. The stock is up 3.2% this week.

BXP is up 2.8% in a week, hitting a high Thursday.

CNBC TV's Leslie Picker will run through the group Friday.

Private equity

This sector also is benefiting from the Fed.

KKR is up 8% so far this week.

Apollo Global is up 6.3% this week, and it's 4% from the July 31 high. CNBC TV's David Faber speaks with the head of the firm Marc Rowan in a CNBC Special Thursday evening.

Ares Management is up 6% this week, hitting a new high Thursday.

Oil

Lots of factors move the oil market, but the commodity is up more than 4% in a week.

Crude is up 4.5% in the last few days. Brent is up 4.1% in a few days.

The S&P energy sector was up 1.22% on Thursday

Baker Hughes is the biggest gainer in the last four days, up 8.9%. The stock is 7% from the July 31 high.

ConocoPhillips is up 6.8% in four days. It remains 18% from the April 12 high.

SLB is up about 7% so far this week. It is 30% from the 52-week high it hit exactly a year ago.

There are many reasons why oil and energy prices rise. Reasons this week include the Fed's rate cut and the prospect that could spur a new need for energy. Further, about 10% of the output from the Gulf of Mexico is offline after last week's storm. Another factor is the increased threat of a more intense war in the Middle East between Hezbollah and Israel, which could spread beyond the Lebanon-Israel border.

Nvidia

CNBC TV's Seema Mody will take a look at what some people believe could be the next driver for this stock.

Nvidia is still 16% from the June 20 high and is down 9% in a month.

