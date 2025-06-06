From bromance to bitter feud — a timeline of Trump and Musk's relationship

An extraordinary social media feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk showcased the public fracturing of their once close relationship.

Take a look through the rundown to see how they got here.

Nathan Howard | Reuters

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The bromance is over.

An extraordinary social media feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk Thursday showcased the public fracturing of their once-close relationship.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Here's a rundown of how Trump and Musk got here:

July 2024

Musk publicly endorses Trump following an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Musk posts on social media platform X: "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery."

August–October 2024

In August, Musk held a conversation with Trump on X. The glitchy livestream got off to an inauspicious start, with technical difficulties delaying the event for almost an hour.

Trump and Musk congratulated each other in a wide-ranging chat, covering topics such as then-Vice President Kamala Harris, how Trump handled the assassination attempt and climate change.

Musk later suggests he's "willing to serve" in government. The Tesla CEO posted an image of himself on X as a representative of DOGE, an acronym for the Department of Government Efficiency.

Jim Watson | Afp | Getty Images

In early October, Musk appears at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, where Trump survived the earlier assassination attempt.

Wearing a cap with the "Make America Great Again" slogan of the Trump campaign, Musk said Trump was the only candidate "to preserve democracy in America."

Public displays of alignment continue, reinforcing Musk's growing proximity to Trump's political comeback.

November 2024

After Trump's re-election, Musk is appointed to lead DOGE alongside former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. The department is formed via executive order with a mission to slash federal spending and bureaucracy.

"Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies," Trump said in a statement at the time.

Ramaswamy would later leave his role as co-lead of DOGE to pursue elected office.

Brandon Bell | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Maye Musk, Elon's mother, later comments that the two "just seem to be having fun."

Two weeks after his election victory, Trump attended a SpaceX "Starship" rocket launch in Texas alongside Musk.

January 2025

At Trump's inauguration, Musk receives lavish praise from the president: "We have a new star. A star is born. Elon!"

Musk joins Trump's CEO calls, alongside leaders from Amazon, Google, Meta, and others.

February–March 2025

Musk begins overseeing aggressive cost-cutting at government agencies. DOGE forces through return-to-office mandates and eliminates some remote-first government programs.

Musk's DOGE team faces backlash after overreaching into agencies like the U.S. Institute of Peace.

Samuel Corum | Getty Images News | Getty Images

In early March, Trump tells members of the Cabinet that they are in charge of the respective agencies and departments they oversee — not Musk. The tech mogul later posts on X that the meeting was "very productive."

Trump turns the White House lawn into a Tesla showroom and defends Musk as the electric vehicle maker incurs a global backlash.

Andrew Harnik | Getty Images News | Getty Images

"He's built this great company, and he shouldn't be penalized because he's a patriot," Trump said at the time.

The president also described the cars as "beautiful" and said he would buy one.

April 2025

Musk pledges to "significantly" reduce his involvement in DOGE over the coming weeks.

Reports emerge of Musk being distracted and over-stretched, fueling concerns among Tesla and SpaceX investors.

At the time of Tesla's first-quarter earnings in April — which missed expectations — the EV maker's shares were down more than 40% over the year so far.

May 2025

In an interview with CBS News, Musk publicly criticizes Trump's signature tax and spending bill, saying it counters the work he's been doing to reduce wasteful government spending.

"I was, like, disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decrease it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing," he said.

Trump responded to the critique by saying he wasn't happy with certain aspects of the bill, "but I'm thrilled by other aspects of it. That's the way they go."

Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images

One day after airing his criticism of Trump's bill, Musk leaves the White House. He thanks the president for the opportunity to run DOGE.

Trump holds a farewell event for Musk, commending his work in government but says he is "not really leaving" and will occasionally return to the White House because DOGE is his "baby."

June 2025

Musk lashes out further at Trump's spending bill, calling it a "disgusting abomination" that will explode federal budget deficits. "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," Musk said on X.

The criticism quickly escalates into an all-out online brawl between Trump and Musk, with the pair trading barbs over the course of several hours.

The U.S. president threatened to pull back billions of dollars in government contracts for Musk's companies, while the Tesla CEO suggested Trump could not have won the election without him.

"Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore," Trump said.