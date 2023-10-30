From free Wendy's to Krispy Kreme: 7 of the best fast food deals this Halloween

You can get a lot more than free candy this Halloween — provided you know where to look.

Some of the nation's biggest fast food chains are looking to entice customers during the spooky holiday with giveaways and deals.

Whether you're looking to score a free breakfast or want to get a good deal come lunchtime, there's plenty to take advantage of.

These are the best fast food deals this Halloween from chains like Krispy Kreme, Chipotle and Wendy's.

Krispy Kreme

The donut chain, which recently gave out free coffee to celebrate National Coffee Day, is continuing its giveaway streak. Customers who show up to its stores in costume will be given a free donut.

McDonald's

McDonald's recently brought back its iconic Boo Buckets. The plastic buckets replace the traditional Happy Meal packaging and come free with any purchase of the classic kids' combo meal.

Chipotle

The fast casual chain is offering a steep discount on its burritos and bowls to members of its rewards program. Users who enter promo code "BOORITO" at checkout will receive their entree for just $6.

The offer is available only from 3 p.m. until closing, so lunch-seekers will be out of luck.

Dunkin'

Member's of the Dunkin' Rewards program have a number of Halloween deals to choose from, including $2 medium cold brew coffee and discounted donuts. The chain recently introduced the seasonal "Spider Donut," a donut with orange frosting and a Munchkin placed in its center designed to look like a spider.

Taco Bell

Though not technically a Halloween deal, Taco Bell is giving out its new toasted breakfast taco for free on Tuesday, October 31 for members of its rewards program.

IHOP

The International House of Pancakes is offering kids 12 and under a free "Scary Face" on Halloween — provided an adult buys an entrée first. The offer is available only between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Wendy's

Customers who visit the fast food chain on Halloween will get a free six-piece nuggets with any purchase.

