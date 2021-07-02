Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
United States

From Haiti to Silicon Valley: How This Former Driver Created a New Way to Work in Trucking

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Plus (PLAV)

Truck driving might be a better job than many people think.

You could be starting out with a $50,000 salary after about three months of training, according to Pierre Laguerre, founder of trucking platform Fleeting, a site that connects drivers to on-demand jobs.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Laguerre, 37, moved to the U.S. from Haiti as a child and credits trucking with giving him an opportunity when few other industries would.

Money Report

United States 1 hour ago

Bitcoin Mining Just Got Way Easier and Lots More Profitable

Florida 9 hours ago

Hurricane Winds Could Make Surfside Building Structure Collapse Further, Structural Engineer Warns

The entrepreneur spent 12 years on the road before starting his own logistics company.

Now Laguerre wants to make it easier for others to follow in his footsteps by training underprivileged people and the formerly incarcerated to get a Commercial Driver's License.

Check out this video to learn more about Laguerre's journey to becoming an entrepreneur and his plans for the future.

More from Invest in You:
What your FICO score means and why you should pay attention
Josh Brown: How I explain the stock market vs. the economy
How insurance premiums and deductibles work

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Why January is a particularly great time to invest your money via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

United Statesinvestingpersonal financejobsInvestment strategy
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us