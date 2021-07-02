From Haiti to Silicon Valley: How This Former Driver Created a New Way to Work in Trucking

Truck driving might be a better job than many people think.

You could be starting out with a $50,000 salary after about three months of training, according to Pierre Laguerre, founder of trucking platform Fleeting, a site that connects drivers to on-demand jobs.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Laguerre, 37, moved to the U.S. from Haiti as a child and credits trucking with giving him an opportunity when few other industries would.

The entrepreneur spent 12 years on the road before starting his own logistics company.

Now Laguerre wants to make it easier for others to follow in his footsteps by training underprivileged people and the formerly incarcerated to get a Commercial Driver's License.

Check out this video to learn more about Laguerre's journey to becoming an entrepreneur and his plans for the future.

More from Invest in You:

What your FICO score means and why you should pay attention

Josh Brown: How I explain the stock market vs. the economy

How insurance premiums and deductibles work

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Why January is a particularly great time to invest your money via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.