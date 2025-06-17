G7 leaders urge de-escalation in Middle East, blame Iran for ‘instability and terror'

Group of Seven leaders on Tuesday affirmed unified support for Israel following its military strikes on Iran.

G7 leaders condemned Iran for being the "principal source of regional instability and terror."

"We affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel," G7 leaders said in a joint statement.

The group condemned Iran for being the "principal source of regional instability and terror," reiterating the stance that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.

The leaders of the world's largest advanced economies urged for a resolution of the Iranian crisis and a "broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza."

The G7 economies comprise the U.S., U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, and this year's summits also invited leaders from the European Union, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Ukraine and South Korea.

The annual gathering seeks to facilitate consensus on the most pressing global economic and geopolitical challenges and to coordinate actions in response. Among the key agenda this year was also U.S. President Donald Trump's host of tariff policy that has darkened the outlook for global economic growth.

There is also the thorny issue of support for Ukraine, or Russia's rehabilitation, with Trump on the fence on whether to impose further sanctions on Moscow.