GE Is Laying Off 20% of Its U.S. Workforce Devoted to Onshore Wind Power, Costing Hundreds of Jobs

GE is cutting hundreds of jobs in its onshore wind power group.

The move comes as GE faces a trifecta of challenges: Rising input costs, supply chain issues, and competition from the likes of Siemens.

GE is also in the process of splitting into three publicly traded companies, focused on health care, aerospace and energy.

General Electric is laying off 20% of its U.S. onshore wind workforce, which equates to hundreds of jobs, according to a person familiar with the matter who declined to be named.

A note was sent out to employees Wednesday.

"We are taking steps to streamline and size our onshore wind business for market realities to position us for future success. These are difficult decisions, which do not reflect on our employees' dedication and hard work but are needed to ensure the business can compete and improve profitability over time," a spokesperson for GE Renewable Energy told CNBC.

GE is said to be examining its onshore wind footprint in Europe and Asia as well.

GE's renewable energy business faces a trifecta of challenges: Rising input costs, supply chain issues and competition from the likes of Siemens. While demand for clean energy options is rising as energy shortages continue to wreak havoc, analysts say it's been difficult to make wind energy a cost-effective option. The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act does restore a tax credit for onshore wind, but some experts worry it came too late.

According to analysis from Melius Research, GE's renewables segment is going to generate between $15 billion and $16 billion in revenue this year, and onshore wind will make up the vast majority, roughly 70%.

Jake Levinson, director at Melius Research, said there is pressure to get the renewables business in a better place before it makes the split. "Shareholder interest in a money-losing or marginally profitable business would likely be very low, even in a "hot" space like renewables."

