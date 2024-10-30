Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Germany's inflation surges to 2.4% as it narrowly skirts a technical recession

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Passers-by walk in the pedestrian zone of the Bavarian capital.
Peter Kneffel | Picture Alliance | Getty Images
  • Germany's inflation surged to 2.4% in October according to a preliminary reading from the country's statistics office Destatis.
  • The figure is harmonized across the euro area for comparability.
  • The data comes after Destatis earlier on Wednesday posted a preliminary reading of Germany's gross domestic product, which grew 0.2% in the third quarter compared to the previous three months.

Germany's inflation surged to 2.4% in October, back above the European Central Bank's 2% target, even as the country narrowly avoided a technical recession in the third quarter.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The preliminary print, announced by German statistics office Destatis, is harmonized across the euro area for comparability.

Analysts polled by Reuters had been expecting harmonized inflation to come in at 2.1% in October.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Harmonized inflation had dropped to 1.8% in September, after coming in at the European Central Bank's 2% target in August.

So-called core inflation, which strips out more volatile food and energy costs, came in at 2.9% in October, the German statistics office said Wednesday, an increase from the 2.7% reading of September.

Services inflation also nudged higher to 4% in October, from 3.8% in the previous month.

Money Report

news 18 mins ago

FAFSA rollout is ‘on track,' despite remaining unresolved issues, Education Department says

news 27 mins ago

Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Wednesday

The data comes after Destatis earlier on Wednesday posted a preliminary reading of Germany's gross domestic product, which grew 0.2% in the third quarter compared to the previous three months.

The increase surprised analysts polled by Reuters who had anticipated a 0.1% decline, allowing Germany to narrowly avoid a technical recession — which is marked by two consecutive quarters of contraction.

Destatis also revised down the second-quarter GDP figures to a 0.3% contraction, from a previously reported 0.1% dip.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us