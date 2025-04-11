Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

GM cutting jobs, idling Canadian electric van plant due to ‘market demand'

By Michael Wayland, CNBC

Brightdrop EV600 van
Source: Brightdrop
  • General Motors is cutting production of its all-electric delivery vans at a plant in Canada ahead of idling the facility through much of this year.
  • The plant will be reduced from two to one shifts, eliminating 500 jobs.

DETROIT — General Motors is cutting production of its all-electric delivery vans at a plant in Canada and will idle the facility through much of this year.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The plant will be reduced from two to one shifts — eliminating 500 jobs — followed by a 20-week idling of the facility that's scheduled to begin in May.

The Detroit automaker on Friday confirmed the plans for its CAMI assembly plant in Ontario, Canada, and said the decisions are not related to President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"This adjustment is directly related to responding to market demand and re-balancing inventory. Production of BrightDrop and EV battery assembly will remain at CAMI," GM said in an emailed statement.

This is breaking news. Please check back for additional updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us