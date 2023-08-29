Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

GM, Google exploring ways to use AI across automaker's business

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

Rebecca Cook | Reuters
  • General Motors is working with Google to explore opportunities to implement AI technologies across the automaker's business, the companies announced Tuesday.
  • The broad partnership around generative, or conversational, AI between the Detroit automaker and Google Cloud unit expands upon previous work between the two companies on GM's OnStar Interactive Virtual Assistant.
  • Similar to other industries, the potential applications of AI, including the well known ChatGPT, have emerged as a growing discussion in the automotive industry.

DETROIT – General Motors is working with Google to explore opportunities to implement AI technologies across the automaker's business, the companies announced Tuesday.

The broad partnership around generative, or conversational, AI between the Detroit automaker and Google Cloud unit expands upon previous work between the two companies on GM's OnStar Interactive Virtual Assistant (IVA) that launched in 2022.

The IVA system is powered by "intent-recognition algorithms" that use Google Cloud's conversational AI technologies, providing OnStar users with responses to common inquiries, as well as routing and navigation assistance, GM said Tuesday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Similar to other industries, the potential applications of artificial intelligence, including the well-known ChatGPT, have emerged as a growing discussion in the automotive industry. Some use cases could include vehicle validation, software and in-car assistance such as the OnStar service.

"Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize the buying, ownership, and interaction experience inside the vehicle and beyond, enabling more opportunities to deliver new features and services," said Mike Abbott, a former Apple executive and GM's executive vice president of software and services, in a statement.

GM previously said it was exploring uses for ChatGPT as part of its broader collaboration with Microsoft.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

70% of college seniors with student debt say looming repayments will impact their career plans

news 2 hours ago

TikTok aging filter may nudge you toward long-term thinking and could make you richer

Mercedes-Benz earlier this year also announced a partnership to test in-car ChatGPT artificial intelligence in more than 900,000 vehicles in the U.S. The German luxury automaker said the emerging technology will be used for audio requests through its Hey Mercedes voice assistant, which is expected to greatly expand the system's capabilities.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us