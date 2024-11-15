GM lays off 1,000 employees amid reorganization, cost-cutting

GM laid off roughly 1,0000 employees on Friday as the automaker attempts to cut costs and realign priorities amid changing market conditions, according to a person familiar with the decision.

DETROIT – General Motors laid off roughly 1,000 employees on Friday as the automaker attempts to cut costs and realign priorities amid changing market conditions, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The layoffs, which were announced Friday morning to those impacted, were across the business. Some were due to poor performance, while others were part of a review to reorganize priorities by the automaker, according to the person, who agreed to speak about the decision on the condition of anonymity.

A majority of the employees impacted were in suburban Detroit at the automaker's global technical center in Warren, Michigan, the person said. A small number of hourly employees were included in the layoffs.

A spokesman for GM confirmed the layoffs but declined to disclose the total amount.

"In order to win in this competitive market, we need to optimize for speed and excellence," GM spokesperson Kevin Kelly said in an emailed statement. "This includes operating with efficiency, ensuring we have the right team structure, and focusing on our top priorities as a business. As part of this continuous effort, we've made a small number of team reductions. We are grateful to those who helped establish a strong foundation that positions GM to lead in the industry moving forward."

Friday's layoffs follow more than 1,000 salaried employees working in GM's software and services organization being let go in August.

GM's global salaried workforce was 76,000 as of the end of last year. That included about 53,000 U.S. salaried employees.

The United Auto Workers union, which represents hourly employees at the automaker, did not immediately respond for comment.