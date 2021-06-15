Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

GM Partnering With Wabtec on Electric Freight Locomotives for Rail Industry

By Michael Wayland, CNBC

Wabtec
  • General Motors and Wabtec Corp. are partnering to develop and commercialize the automaker's battery and fuel cell technologies for locomotives.
  • The companies have signed a nonbinding memorandum of understanding for GM to engineer and supply its battery and fuel cell systems for Wabtec locomotives.
  • Wabtec has developed and tested a battery-electric locomotive called FLXdrive, which is powered by about 18,000 battery cells.

General Motors and Wabtec Corp. are partnering to develop and commercialize electric locomotives using the automaker's battery and fuel cell technologies.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The companies announced on Tuesday the signing of a nonbinding memorandum of understanding for GM to engineer and supply its Ultium battery and Hydrotec hydrogen fuel cell systems for Wabtec freight locomotives.

Money Report

investing 12 mins ago

DraftKings Stock Falls 10% After Hindenburg Research Reveals Short Position

social media 30 mins ago

Billionaire Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Spending His Time on Philanthropy and Hobbies Like Painting

"Wabtec's decision to deploy GM's Ultium battery and Hydrotec hydrogen fuel cell systems further validates our advanced technology and demonstrates its versatility," GM President Mark Reuss said in a statement.

Implementation of the systems for the rail industry would expand GM's customer base for the emerging technologies, while giving Pittsburgh-based Wabtec a supplier for battery and fuel cells for electric locomotives.

Wabtec has developed and tested a battery-electric locomotive called FLXdrive, which is powered by about 18,000 battery cells. The company says the prototype was part of a $22.6 million grant from the California Air Resource Board awarded to Wabtec, BNSF Railway and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. 

The companies declined to release financial terms of the agreement or a potential time frame for commercialization of a battery or fuel cell-powered locomotive.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessAutostransportationBusiness NewsGeneral Motors Co.
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us