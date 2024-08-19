GM reveals GMC Yukon ‘AT4 Ultimate' to expand reach, profits of high-end SUVs

General Motors is adding a new GMC Yukon to the lineup for the 2025 model year: an "AT4 Ultimate" model.

The large SUV will have a front skid plate and 20-inch wheels with all-terrain tires; four-corner adaptive air suspension that can raise the vehicle up to 2 inches; and other features.

Denali models have become a cash machine for GMC, and it's added "Ultimate" and "AT4" models to further expand the reach and pricing of the high-end models.

DETROIT — General Motors is expanding its high-end GMC Yukon lineup to include a new "AT4 Ultimate" model as part of updates to the large SUV for the 2025 model year.

The new model will slate in between the luxury "Denali" and "Denali Ultimate" models. The automaker declined to discuss pricing for the new AT4 Ultimate, but the Denali models currently start at roughly $77,300 and just under $100,000, respectively. The current AT4 model starts at $73,500.

Denali models, now in their 25th year, have become a cash machine for GMC. In recent years, the automaker added "Ultimate" and "AT4" models, with off-road styling and some unique parts, to further expand the reach and pricing of the high-end models.

GM

"We're raising the bar on what our customers expect from GMC's flagship and the addition of the AT4 Ultimate trim fuses ruggedness and capability with craftsmanship and refinement," Duncan Aldred, global vice president of GMC, said in a release.

AT4 sales represent about 17% of Yukon's overall sales. That compares with the Denali models at more than 50% of sales for the large SUVs.

The new AT4 Ultimate models include a front skid plate and 20-inch wheels with all-terrain tires; four-corner adaptive air suspension that can raise the vehicle up to 2 inches; and other features.

The higher-trim models have helped GMC reach an average transaction price of roughly $80,000 for Yukon, according to GM.

GM

Aside from the AT4 Ultimate, the 2025 Yukon will get updates including new styling, larger screens, second-row executive seating, and expanded availability of a 3.0-liter diesel engine to assist range and fuel economy compared with gas-powered models.

The 2025 GMC Yukon will be produced at GM's Arlington Assembly plant in Texas and is expected to be available by the end of 2024.