GM unveils quickest Corvette ever with ZR1X ‘hypercar' going 0-60 mph in less than two seconds

DETROIT — General Motors is once again expanding its Corvette lineup with a new high-performance, hybrid variant of the quintessential American sports car.

"It is the most advanced Corvette we've ever produced. America's true hypercar has arrived," said Megan Dalley, Corvette marketing manager, during a media event. "We are putting the world on notice with this car, showing what Corvette and America's true supercar is capable of."

A "hypercar" is considered a step above a "supercar," based on performance aspects of a vehicle such as speed, acceleration and 0-60 mph times. They're both above a traditional "sports car."

GM

The Corvette ZR1X's top speed is 233 mph, with a 0-60 mph time of under two seconds, according to GM. The vehicle's LT7 twin-turbo V-8 engine that's shared with both ZR1 models is rated at 1,064 horsepower and 828 foot-pounds of torque, the company said. Adding to the performance of the ZR1X is an electric axle that makes the vehicle all-wheel drive and gives it an additional 186 horsepower and 145 foot-pounds of torque, GM said.

"It brings performance, electrification and all-wheel drive to further enhance the unthinkable ZR1," said Josh Holder, Corvette chief engineer. "It brings learnings from the ZR1 and the E-Ray, and combines them to create an unbelievable driving experience."

The ZR1X brings Corvette's lineup to five different models — making it the broadest since the vehicle was introduced in 1953. It's part of the automaker's plans for a highly profitable "Corvette family" that ranges from the "everyman's sports car" Corvette Stingray, which starts around $70,000, to the ZR1 that can top $200,000.

"Corvette is a very profitable vehicle for the company, and we continue to be the pinnacle of performance," Dalley said.

GM

GM previously said an all-electric Corvette would be coming, but it's unclear if the status of those plans has changed amid slower-than-expected adoption of EVs. A Corvette SUV also has been under consideration for several years.

GM said pricing for the Corvette ZR1X will be announced closer to when the vehicle arrives in dealerships later this year.

It will be available as a convertible or coupe. The coupe includes a rear split window as an homage to the well-known 1963 Corvette.

All Corvettes are produced at a GM assembly plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky.