Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Goldman Sachs CEO Says He Expects a ‘Reopening' in Capital Markets Next Year

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

Kyle Grillot | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Thursday that he expects capital markets to recover in the upcoming months.
  • "I think what we're going through at the moment is a reset of valuation expectations," he said in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Thursday that he expects capital markets to recover in the upcoming months.

"I think what we're going through at the moment is a reset of valuation expectations," he said in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer. "In the coming months, we'll see a little bit of a reopening in the capital markets when people get used to this valuation adjustment."

While a low-interest rate environment allowed newly-minted companies to thrive and see their valuations swiftly balloon during the pandemic's early stages, the initial public offerings market nosedived this year. U.S.-listed companies raised $4.8 billion in proceeds during the first half of 2022 compared to $155 billion in 2021, according to EY and Dealogic.

The main culprits include soaring inflation, the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Covid lockdowns that drove investors out of risky, high growth bets and into safer, defense stocks. 

While those headwinds continue to persist, Solomon says the market is adjusting to its new reality.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

United Gives Pilots 5% Raises Early, Citing Return to Profitability

news 1 hour ago

From Great Resignation to Great Uncertainty, the Big Quit May Be Losing Steam

"There's always a backlog of companies that need to go public," he said. "We're three quarters into a more difficult capital markets environment. History would tell you, three, four, five, six quarters you get that readjustment."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us