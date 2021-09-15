Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Goldman Sachs Is Acquiring Buy Now, Pay Later Fintech GreenSky for $2.2 Billion

By Hugh Son, CNBC

Chris Hamilton | GreenSky
  • Goldman Sachs is acquiring digital lender GreenSky for $2.24 billion as the investment bank pushes further into consumer finance.
  • The all-stock deal for GreenSky, called the biggest fintech platform for home improvement loans in a release announcing the deal, is expected to close by the first quarter of 2022, the companies said on Wednesday.
  • GreenSky shares jumped 44% in premarket trading before they were halted.

Goldman Sachs is acquiring digital lender GreenSky for $2.24 billion as the investment bank pushes further into consumer finance.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The all-stock deal for GreenSky, called the biggest fintech platform for home improvement loans in a release announcing the transaction, is expected to close by the first quarter of 2022, the companies said on Wednesday.

"We have been clear in our aspiration for Marcus to become the consumer banking platform of the future, and the acquisition of GreenSky advances this goal," Goldman CEO David Solomon said in the release. "GreenSky and its talented team have built an impressive, cloud-native platform that will allow Marcus to reach a new and active set of merchants and customers."

Money Report

markets 24 mins ago

Ray Dalio Says If Bitcoin Is Really Successful, Regulators Will ‘Kill It'

Amazon.com Inc. 41 mins ago

What to Watch Today: Dow Futures Flat After 30-Stock Average Dropped Sharply

GreenSky shares jumped 44% in premarket trading before they were halted.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro
Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews and access to CNBC TV. 
Sign up to start a free trial today.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingfinanceInvestment strategyBreaking News: MarketsBanks
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us