Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Google agrees to pay Texas $1.4 billion data privacy settlement

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

A Google corporate logo hangs above the entrance to the company’s office at St. John’s Terminal in New York City on March 11, 2025.
Gary Hershorn | Corbis News | Getty Images
  • Google agreed to pay nearly $1.4 billion to the state of Texas to settle allegations of violating the data privacy rights of the state's residents, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said.
  • Paxton sued Google in 2022 for allegedly unlawfully tracking and collecting the private data of users. The attorney general said the settlement dwarfed all past settlements by other states with Google for similar data privacy violations.
  • The attorney general in July 2024 obtained a $1.4 billion settlement for Texas from Meta, the parent of Facebook and Instagram, to resolve claims of unauthorized use of biometric data by users of those popular social media platforms.

Google agreed to pay nearly $1.4 billion to the state of Texas to settle allegations of violating data privacy rights of the state's residents, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Friday.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Paxton sued Google in 2022 for allegedly unlawfully tracking and collecting the private data of users. The attorney general said the settlement dwarfed all past settlements by other states with Google for similar data privacy violations.

Google's settlement comes nearly 10 months after the attorney obtained a $1.4 billion settlement for Texas from Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to resolve claims of unauthorized use of biometric data by users of those popular social media platforms.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"In Texas, Big Tech is not above the law," Paxton said in a statement on Friday.

"For years, Google secretly tracked people's movements, private searches, and even their voiceprints and facial geometry through their products and services. I fought back and won," said Paxton. "This $1.375 billion settlement is a major win for Texans' privacy and tells companies that they will pay for abusing our trust."

A spokesperson for Google said, "This settles a raft of old claims, many of which have already been resolved elsewhere, concerning product policies we have long since changed."

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Virtual chronic care company Omada Health files for IPO

news 2 hours ago

Trump taps CFPB director nominee Jonathan McKernan for Treasury post

"We are pleased to put them behind us, and we will continue to build robust privacy controls into our services," the spokesperson said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us