Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Google cloud and other internet services are reporting outages

By Jennifer Elias, CNBC

A visitor walks past a Google Cloud sign at the booth of Google during the Hanover technology Fair (Hannover Messe) on April 22, 2024 in Hanover, northern Germany, with Norway as partner country. 
Ronny Hartmann | AFP | Getty Images
  • Google's cloud services were down for a period of time on Thursday, along with a number of other cloud offerings.
  • "We are experiencing service issues with multiple GCP products," a status page from Google showed, indicating that the outages began at 10:51 a.m. PT.
  • Google Trends showed a spike in searches for Google hosting platform "Firebase."

Google's cloud was suffering from global outages on Thursday, as were other cloud-based services.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Users on social media reported that several major internet services were experiencing disruptions due to Google cloud platforms.

"We are experiencing service issues with multiple GCP products," a status page from Google Cloud showed, indicating that the outages began at 10:51 a.m. PT. "Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue."

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Downdetector website showed over 13,000 reported incidents for Google Cloud at around 11:30 a.m. PT. The site also showed thousands of people reporting incidents with Amazon Web Services.

Google's status page said the incident had caused problems for 13 of its cloud services, across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Other web services that appeared to suffer disruptions included Amazon's Twitch, CoreWeave's Weights and Biases, Elastic, GitLab, LangChain, Microsoft's GitHub, Replit and Intuit's Mailchimp.

Starting late morning Pacific time, Cloudflare said on its status site that it was experiencing problems. Cloudflare is a major web security and content distribution network provider. The stock was down about 6% on Thursday.

"We are seeing a number of services suffer intermittent failures," the page says. "We are continuing to investigate this and we will update "this list as we assess the impact on a per-service level."

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

What a Trump, Powell showdown means for your money

news 28 mins ago

AMD reveals next-generation AI chips with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Google Trends pointed to a spike in users searching "Firebase," which is one of Google's developer platforms for building and managing web and mobile apps.

Representatives from Google, AWS and Cloudflare didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

— CNBC's Jordan Novet contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us