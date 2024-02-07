Green Plains stock jumps after company announces strategic review, standstill with Ancora

Agri-tech company Green Plains said it would pursue a strategic review, acceding to a request from activist investor Ancora to do so.

Ancora sent a letter to the company, one of the largest ethanol producers in the U.S., in January 2023.

Green Plains shares jumped about 15% on the news of the strategic review and the cooperation agreement signed between the activist and the company.

Ethanol producer and agri-tech company Green Plains said Wednesday that it would initiate a strategic review, a year after activist investor Ancora sent a letter to its board encouraging it to do just that.

Shares jumped more than 15% in midday trading following the news, which was announced alongside the company's fiscal fourth-quarter results. Ancora, a 6.8% shareholder per FactSet data, and Green Plains have also signed a cooperation agreement, which includes a standstill.

The strategic review will explore value enhancements up to and including a merger or sale, the company said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"The board has decided to review the company's strategic alternatives to determine the best way for Green Plains and its shareholders to realize the full value of the transformation we have made and are continuing to make," CEO Todd Becker said in a release.

Ancora sent a letter to Green Plains' board in January 2023, expressing support for Becker's "positive" engagement but saying that the company was undervalued and should pursue a sale process.

Green Plains had diversified beyond pure-play ethanol production to build out clean sugar and corn oil production. Ancora said that while the expansion into agri-tech presented a high-margin opportunity, the ethanol business masked "the value of its strategic and highly competitive co-products." It urged the company to explore a sale to a strategic acquirer.

Green Plains is one of the largest domestic producers of ethanol and was founded in 2004. Ethanol is blended with gasoline to help reduce transportation emissions, and the U.S. is by far the largest producer of ethanol globally, according to the Department of Energy.

Ancora is an activist investor that has taken positions in numerous companies, including Norfolk Southern, Disney, C.H. Robinson and Hasbro, according to 13D Monitor. It managed $8.8 billion in assets as of December.



Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO: