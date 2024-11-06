Harris says ‘we must accept' election results, commits to peaceful transfer of power

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed supporters at her alma mater of Howard University on Wednesday after conceding the election to President-elect Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris told supporters "we must accept the results of this election" after she conceded defeat Wednesday to President-elect Donald Trump.

"Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory," Harris said at the vice president's alma mater Howard University, in Washington, D.C.

It was the first time that Harris had spoken on camera to the public since Trump declared victory early Wednesday morning.

