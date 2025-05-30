Harvard-trained investor: I've repeated this 6-word mantra daily since I was 20—it helped me become more successful than most

Alexa von Tobel starts every day on a positive note — a function of the "daily mantra" the Harvard University-trained investor has repeated every day for the past two decades, she says.

"I've had it, probably, since I was 20: 'Get up, dress up, show up,'" says von Tobel, 41. "[It means] get up early, get dressed and show up with a very positive attitude."

A founder and managing partner of venture fund Inspired Capital, von Tobel says she typically wakes up by 6 a.m. to "get ahead" of her three children and exercise so she can be "ready to take on the day in a powerful way."

That positive outlook helped give her the confidence to drop out of Harvard Business School and move to New York to launch a startup at age 24, she says. The startup was online financial advisory LearnVest, which she founded as startups struggled to access venture capital amid the start of the Great Recession.

Von Tobel credits a detailed, 75-page business plan and her own unshakeable conviction for her ability to raise more than $1 million from investors within a year of launching. "There was just an absolute desert of capital and my mindset was, like, 'There's only one plan. It's plan A and we'll figure it out," she says.

Building a successful business — LearnVest reached 1.5 million users before selling to Northwestern Mutual for a reported $375 million in 2015 — required "extreme trust in my ability to figure things out, [which] stems from this very positive outlook," adds von Tobel.

Every entrepreneur should develop their own version of a relentlessly optimistic mindset about their business, so they can build the confidence and resilience they'll need to forge ahead while weathering inevitable setbacks, she says.

"It's natural to me, [but] the mindset of, literally, 'the impossible is possible' is very important for an entrepreneur: to only look for the path to make something successful, and the sheer commitment to extremely detailed positive thinking to make [that] happen," von Tobel says.

Positive thinking can provide real benefits ranging from reduced stress and better overall health to increased productivity and improved problem-solving skills, research shows. It can be especially powerful when combined with diligent preparation and a commitment to hard work — particularly important traits in the business world, according to serial entrepreneur and Stanford University adjunct professor Steve Blank.

Skipping out on research and preparation is the "biggest mistake" people make that often leads to failure in business, Blank told CNBC Make It in March. Billionaire Mark Cuban touts a similar message, phrased more bluntly: "You [need to] know your s--- better than anyone else in the room," he told GQ in 2022.

Some other successful entrepreneurs agree. "Positive thinking is [an] incredibly powerful tool," billionaire Richard Branson wrote in a 2018 blog post. "Simply put: positive, proactive behavior spurs positive, proactive behavior."

You can boost your own positivity by avoiding constantly comparing yourself to others and working on how you judge yourself, psychologists say. Replacing self-criticism with self-compassion — everyone makes mistakes, and you can learn something from every setback — can help shift your mindset from negative to positive, according to leadership and mental strength expert Scott Mautz.

"Stop all that negative inner chatter — the destructive thoughts, beliefs, and attitudes that take over..." Mautz wrote in August. "Instead, talk to yourself as you would to a friend in need, with compassion and empathy."

Von Tobel is also right, according to author and financial therapist Aja Evans: Regular uplifting affirmations genuinely help, too. They can help "fortify you, so when the crisis does come, you truly believe that you can handle it," Evans said in December.

