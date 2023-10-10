Have tickets to the Taylor Swift movie this weekend? Get ready for a dance party

Audiences attending Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film this weekend are permitted to sing and dance in the auditoriums.

It's expected that most movie theaters will be lax when it comes to traditional theater etiquette.

AMC reported presales have already exceeded $100 million for its theaters, and expectations are that the film will easily surpass that figure in its opening weekend.

Take us to church, Taylor.

Starting Friday, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour film arrives in theaters, and with it comes a certain expectation of exuberance from those in attendance. Friendship bracelet swapping, outfits dripping with shimmery crystals, hands painted with the number 13 and lots of dancing are all part of the concert experience — and expressly encouraged.

Movie theater chains, such as distributor AMC Entertainment, have told audiences they can sing and dance in the auditoriums, but should refrain from dancing on seats or blocking other guests' view of the big screen.

Phones, too, are allowed so long as moviegoers don't record the concert film. So, expect a lot of selfies during the 2 hour and 48 minute event.

"Have the best time, but please be respectful of other guests enjoying the concert film or other movies at AMC," the company wrote on its website ahead of Friday's release.

Each cinema has its own rules, so audiences are encouraged to check with their local theater before showing up for their screening. However, it's expected that most will be lax when it comes to traditional theater etiquette.

The showings are likely to be reminiscent of specialty screenings of films such as "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," where audiences participate in chants and other rituals.

So, get ready to shout "One, two, three, let's go b----!" at the start of "Delicate" and double clap during the bridge of "You Belong With Me."

Since Swift announced the theatrical release of her The Eras Tour, ticket sales have soared. AMC reported last week that presales had already exceeded $100 million for its theaters, and expectations are that the film will easily surpass that figure in its opening weekend.

Cinemas have shown taped concerts in the past, but few have driven the fervor for ticket sales like Swift.

The excitement, which has led movie theaters to design specialty popcorn buckets, create boutique cocktails and even set up friendship bracelet-making tables, illustrates there's a hunger for making something bigger and more memorable out of a trip to the movies.

It's also likely why a documentary on Beyonce's "Renaissance" album and tour is coming to theaters in December.

Both Swift and Beyonce's films are being sold as premium experiences, with higher-priced tickets. The Eras Tour film has ticket prices starting at $13.13 for children and $19.89 for adults, but seats in IMAX, Dolby and other premium formats cost a bit more. Beyonce's film will see base tickets set at $22 a piece.

For comparison, average adult ticket prices for regular film releases in 2023 have ranged between $11 and $14 apiece for standard formats.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" will play in theaters during the weekends through Nov. 5.