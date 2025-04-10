Money Report

Helicopter crashes in Hudson River off of Manhattan, police say

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

The sun on the skyline of lower Mahattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on March 5, 2025, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.
Gary Hershorn | Corbis News | Getty Images
  • A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River off of Manhattan, police said.
  • There were fatalities from the crash, NBC New York reported.
  • The NTSB said it was gathering information about the crash.

A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River off of Manhattan on Thursday, police said.

There are "multiple fatalities" NBC New York reported, citing sources.

Four people had been pulled from the water and were taken to a hospital, NBC New York also said. It was not clear how many people were on the helicopter.

Video posted on social media showed a helicopter upside down in the Hudson River.

"Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas," the NYPD said in a post on X.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering information on the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration didn't immediately comment.

The helicopter appeared to be a Bell 206L-4 LongRanger, according to FlightRadar24, a flight-tracking site.

The helicopter's flight records show it taking off and landing from the Downtown Manhattan Heliport several times in the last few days. Such routes are common with sightseeing helicopter tours, but it was not immediately clear what the purpose of the flight on Thursday was.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

