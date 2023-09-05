Here are 19 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including Chipotle, LULU and Airbnb

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Tuesday, Sept. 5, taken directly from my reporter's notebook:

Airbnb (ABNB) and Boston Properties (BXP) both added to the S&P 500. Replaced Lincoln National (LNC) and Newell Brands (NWL). ABNB jumps 5.5%. JPMorgan raises price target on BXP to $66 per share from $62 but keeps underweight (sell) rating. The revisions will keep going higher here.

Keefe Bruyette raises price target on Toll Brothers (TOL) to $101 per share from $94. Keeps outperform (buy) rating. The analysts cite higher deliveries and gross margins.

Classic Bernstein. Growth is slowing but the analysts take Lululemon (LULU) to market perform from underperform (hold from sell). Sees flat to steady numbers. Worthless note with a worthless price target bump to $366 per share from $328.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG): Baird sees pricing actions likely to support 2024 outlook. Favorable risk/reward, according to the analysts. Gets Baird's "Bullish Fresh Pick" designation.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) lowered to $60 from $70 at Barclays after the company cut guidance.

