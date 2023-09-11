Here are the 16 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including Twinkie deal, auto strike risk

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Monday, Sept. 11, taken directly from my reporter's notebook:
- J.M. Smucker (SJM) agrees to buy for $5.6 billion Twinkie owner Hostess Brands (TWNK), whose soars more than 18% on the deal. Hostess CEO Andy Callahan had been on repeatedly talking about how the company had turned and NO ONE LISTENED. Callahan 100% digital. Bought, Voortman Sugarless, Dingdongs, Baby Bundt. Nobody cared. General Mills (GIS) wanted it, too?
- Wells Fargo cuts Coach and Kate Spade owner Tapestry (TPR) price target to $40 per share from $55. Keeps overweight rating.
- UAW has a $825 million strike fund to help workers if a walkout happens. Can it really go after all of the Big 3: General Motors (GM), Chrysler owner Stellantis (STLA) and Club name Ford (F)? The union has never done that in its 88-year history. 150,000 UAW members working at the three automakers. Estimate: a 10-day strike $5 billion in economic losses.
- Buy now, pay later company Affirm (AFRM) price target raised to $25 per share from $21 at Barclays. What a turn. The analysts keep their overweight (buy) rating.
- The dollar falls most in two weeks.
- Dutch Bros (BROS) raises money: $300 million by selling 11.5 million shares at $26 each. Almost $1 billion in debt and the same-store sales aren't strong. Price target cut at Stifel to $32 per share from $36.
- Baird lowers Block (SQ) price target to $72 per share from $92. But keeps outperform (buy) rating. The analysts name the company formerly known as Square a "bullish fresh pick."
- Deutsche Bank says Kenvue (KVUE) oversold and goes to buy from hold. I get this. Liquid, high-quality brands. But 16.5 price-to-earnings ratio with a 3.76% annual dividend yield just not good enough. Kenvue is the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) consumer brands split-off.
- Boat maker Brunswick (BC) downgraded to neutral from overweight (buy) at JPMorgan. The stock looks like a "U" not a "V." The analysts cut price target to $79 per share from $109. Dealers getting skittish?
- Bernstein upgrades spirits giant Brown-Forman (BF.B) to outperform from market perform (buy from hold). Greater exposure to high-growth categories. The analysts raise price target to $76.40 per share from $73. In spirits and beer, we own and like Corona maker Constellation Brands (STZ).
- Relentless: RBC Capital says Dow stock Nike (NKE) has a good set up into earnings. De-rated. Oh please.
- Jefferies upgrades DoorDash (DASH) to hold from underperform (sell). Likes the advertising angle. Inflects in 2025. The analysts raises price target to $90 per share from $70.
- Evercore increases price target on Dell (DELL) to $80 per share from $70. Sees strong end of July. Keeps outperform (buy) rating.
Here's a full list of the stocks in Jim's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club.
