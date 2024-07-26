Here's how much it can cost a family of four to live across 10 major Asian cities

Living in a major city can come with a hefty price tag, so it's best to be informed before you make that big move.

In Asia, Hong Kong and Singapore top the list for cost of living. A family of four can expect to spend an estimated $9,000 a month to live in one of these cities, according to Numbeo, an online database of user-contributed information.

As global financial hubs, Singapore and Hong Kong attract expats from around the world, which can drive prices up, according to a report from HR consultancy Mercer in June.

"Singapore is one of the most attractive locations for people looking to boost their careers," Tracey Ma, regional mobility leader, APAC at Mercer, told CNBC Make It. Factors such as the country's "strong" economic situation and the several opportunities can attract expats into the country, she said.

In addition, these two cities have hot housing markets.

"Hong Kong has always been one of the most expensive rental markets in the world, because of the limited supply of housing and the amount of people that are moving in," said Ma.

Singapore also saw a "rocketing increase" in its housing rentals from 2022, however, prices have begun to stabilize in recent months, said Ma.

For the second consecutive quarter, private housing rentals in the island-nation fell, declining 1.9% in the first quarter of 2024, following a drop of 2.1% in the last quarter of 2023, according to Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Here's a broader look at how much it costs for a family of four to live across 10 major cities in Asia, according to data by Numbeo:

Singapore

Population: 6.1 million

Estimated monthly living expenses (excluding rent): $4,025

Rent for a 3-bedroom in the city center: $5,308

Total cost of living: $9,333/month

Hong Kong

Population: 7.7 million

Estimated monthly living expenses (excluding rent): $4,137

Rent for a 3-bedroom in the city center: $4,997

Total cost of living: $9,134/month

Seoul, South Korea

Population: 10 million

Estimated monthly living expenses (excluding rent): $4,123

Rent for a 3-bedroom in the city center: $2,528

Total cost of living: $6,651/month

Tokyo, Japan

Population: 37 million

Estimated monthly living expenses (excluding rent): $3,431

Rent for a 3-bedroom in the city center: $2,634

Total cost of living: $6,065/month

Shanghai, China

Population: 29.9 million

Estimated monthly living expenses (excluding rent): $2,311

Rent for a 3-bedroom in the city center: $2,716

Total cost of living: $5,027/month

Bangkok, Thailand

Population: 11.2 million

Estimated monthly living expenses (excluding rent): $2,304

Rent for a 3-bedroom in the city center: $1,664

Total cost of living: $3,968/month

Manila, Philippines

Population: 14.9 million

Estimated monthly living expenses (excluding rent): $2,209

Rent for a 3-bedroom in the city center: $1,619

Total cost of living: $3,828/month

Jakarta, Indonesia

Population: 11.4 million

Estimated monthly living expenses (excluding rent): $1,732

Rent for a 3-bedroom in the city center: $1,260

Total cost of living: $2,992/month

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Population: 9.6 million

Estimated monthly living expenses (excluding rent): $1,746

Rent for a 3-bedroom in the city center: $1,157

Total cost of living: $2,903/month

Delhi, India

Population: 33.8 million

Estimated monthly living expenses (excluding rent): $1,383

Rent for a 3-bedroom in the city center: $727

Total cost of living: $2,110/month

Globally, Geneva in Switzerland tops the list for cost of living at $6,201 per month for a family of four, with Zurich taking the second position on Numbeo's 2024 cost of living index, followed by New York City, San Francisco, CA and Boston, MA.

