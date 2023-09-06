Here's how much money a family of 4 needs to get by in every U.S. state

In some U.S. states, a family of four needs to earn at least $100,000 to get by, a new analysis reveals.

In Hawaii, the living wage for a married couple with two children is $182,900 — the highest in the country — according to a study by personal finance website GOBankingRates.com.

A living wage is defined as the minimum income a family of four would need to follow the 50/30/20 budget, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. A family of four is defined as a married couple with two children, the oldest aged 6 to 17.

With a 50/30/20 budget, 50% of your budget is spent on necessities, like housing or utilities, 30% goes toward discretionary spending, and 20% is left for savings or investments.

Based on this outline, Hawaii is by far the most expensive state for a family of four, but there are 12 states where a household would need to earn over $100,000 to get by:

Hawaii: $182,900 Massachusetts: $142,341 California: $130,239 New York: $118,127 Alaska: $113,079 Maryland: $110,244 Oregon: $106,779 Vermont: $106,692 Washington: $105,080 New Jersey: $104,770 Connecticut: $101,030 New Hampshire: $100,436

Unsurprisingly, all of these states have some of the highest living costs in the country, especially for housing.

In Hawaii, the cost of a home is the highest of all states. That's largely because Hawaii is an isolated chain of islands where land scarcity has pushed up home prices. Transportation costs are also elevated, as most goods are shipped to Hawaii by sea. In turn, those higher costs tend to be passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices.

Massachusetts, California and New York also require a sizeable living wage, as large cities in these states have some of the highest housing costs in the country.

The states with the lowest living wages are mostly in the South or Midwest, where housing costs tend to be more affordable than other regions in the country. Mississippi has the lowest living wage of all states, where getting by as a family costs $73,381 a year — less than half of how much a family needs in Hawaii.

Among married couples with two children ages 6 to 17, the average income is $139,993, according to GOBankingRates. Most families have dual-income earners, with an average of 1.8 earners per family, the study reports.

While having two incomes is an advantage, it's worth mentioning that even then not every family can cover the expenses of a 50/30/20 budget in their state, largely due to rising home costs. To make ends meet, a family of four might have to find monthly cost savings elsewhere, perhaps by reducing discretionary expenses like travel, or temporarily cutting back on investment contributions.

Here's a look at the living wage needed for a family of four in every U.S. state, in alphabetical order.

Alabama

Annual living wage for a family of four: $75,724

Alaska

Annual living wage for a family of four: $113,079

Arizona

Annual living wage for a family of four: $97,345

Arkansas

Annual living wage for a family of four: $76,456

California

Annual living wage for a family of four: $130,239

Colorado

Annual living wage for a family of four: $95,563

Connecticut

Annual living wage for a family of four: $101,030

Delaware

Annual living wage for a family of four: $91,293

Florida

Annual living wage for a family of four: $92,271

Georgia

Annual living wage for a family of four: $78,448

Hawaii

Annual living wage for a family of four: $182,900

Idaho

Annual living wage for a family of four: $94,874

Illinois

Annual living wage for a family of four: $79,899

Indiana

Annual living wage for a family of four: $80,144

Iowa

Annual living wage for a family of four: $78,025

Kansas

Annual living wage for a family of four: $75,924

Kentucky

Annual living wage for a family of four: $77,842

Louisiana

Annual living wage for a family of four: $80,451

Maine

Annual living wage for a family of four: $99,158

Maryland

Annual living wage for a family of four: $110,244

Massachusetts

Annual living wage for a family of four: $142,341

Michigan

Annual living wage for a family of four: $80,998

Minnesota

Annual living wage for a family of four: $81,931

Mississippi

Annual living wage for a family of four: $73,381

Missouri

Annual living wage for a family of four: $77,197

Montana

Annual living wage for a family of four: $92,367

Nebraska

Annual living wage for a family of four: $79,007

Nevada

Annual living wage for a family of four: $95,755

New Hampshire

Annual living wage for a family of four: $100,436

New Jersey

Annual living wage for a family of four: $104,770

New Mexico

Annual living wage for a family of four: $82,047

New York

Annual living wage for a family of four: $118,127

North Carolina

Annual living wage for a family of four: $84,957

North Dakota

Annual living wage for a family of four: $83,852

Ohio

Annual living wage for a family of four: $81,006

Oklahoma

Annual living wage for a family of four: $74,253

Oregon

Annual living wage for a family of four: $106,779

Pennsylvania

Annual living wage for a family of four: $87,500

Rhode Island

Annual living wage for a family of four: $95,929

South Carolina

Annual living wage for a family of four: $84,062

South Dakota

Annual living wage for a family of four: $83,708

Tennessee

Annual living wage for a family of four: $79,054

Texas

Annual living wage for a family of four: $81,374

Utah

Annual living wage for a family of four: $89,936

Vermont

Annual living wage for a family of four: $106,692

Virginia

Annual living wage for a family of four: $91,955

Washington

Annual living wage for a family of four: $105,080

West Virginia

Annual living wage for a family of four: $76,905

Wisconsin

Annual living wage for a family of four: $84,156

Wyoming

Annual living wage for a family of four: $79,879

