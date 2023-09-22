Here's how much you will need to save to retire with $1 million if your annual salary is $80,000

If you're making $80,000 per year, the thought of racking up $1 million for retirement might seem daunting. But with a little dedication and the right timing, it's likely within reach — if you stick to a clear plan.

As a rule of thumb, most financial advisors suggest that you save 10% to 15% of your salary for retirement. But if your goal is to get to $1 million, the percentage you need to invest will vary drastically depending on how old you are when you start investing.

CNBC crunched the numbers, and we can tell you how much of your income you'll want to tuck away if you make $80,000 per year.

These numbers assume that you plan to retire at age 65 and have no money in savings now.

Financial advisors typically recommend the mix of investments in your portfolio shift gradually to become more conservative as you approach retirement. For investing, we assume an average annual 6% return. We don't take into account inflation, taxes, pay increases or other savings-affecting factors life may throw your way, so make sure you plan accordingly.

Watch the video above to learn how much you should be saving to reach your goal.



