Here's How Much Your Social Security Check May Increase in 2022

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Thomas M. Barwick | Getty Images

It looks like retirees will get a raise next year.

The Senior Citizens League is a nonpartisan advocacy group for older Americans and has a history of accurately forecasting the annual cost-of-living adjustment. The group estimates the Social Security COLA for 2022 may be 6.2%.

The boost would be much higher than the 1.3% change made for 2021, which was one of the lowest increases Social Security has ever had.

Check out this video to see how much money this will add to your benefits and to see how the increase compares with other changes in the past.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

