Here's How Suze Orman Recommends Couples Should Fairly Split Their Finances

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Couples share a lot with their partners.

They should not, however, share bank accounts, according to Suze Orman, host of the "Women & Money" podcast.

Having joint bank accounts can lead to power imbalances and a loss of autonomy, Orman said.

The bestselling author and her partner, K.T., short for Kathy Travis, have been together for around 20 years. They have never opened a joint bank account.

Orman recommends using a simple equation to determine how much money each person will contribute to household expenses. Check out this video to learn how you can divide finances in a way that will be fair to both you and your partner.

