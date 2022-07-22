Here's How to Prepare for and Thrive in a Recession

A recession is defined as a significant economic decline that lasts more than a few months.
While experts are debating whether we're in a recession now, or if one is coming and when it will arrive, the question is: Are you prepared for what the future could hold?
Watch this video to learn steps you can take to recession-proof your finances.
