Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

By Alex Harring, CNBC

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell attends a press conference in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Dec. 13, 2023.
Liu Jie | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

This is a comparison of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting in March.

Text removed from the March statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Text appearing for the first time in the new statement is in red and underlined.

Black text appears in both statements.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference here.

Read: Fed holds rates steady as it notes rising uncertainty and stagflation risk

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us