Home Depot Crushes Estimates, Its Sales Jump 32.7% as Customers Rang Up Bigger Purchases

Home Depot crushed Wall Street's estimates for its fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue.

The retailer has gotten a boost to sales over the last year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Home Depot hasn't released an outlook for fiscal 2021.

Home Depot on Tuesday crushed Wall Street's earnings estimates as consumers' splurging on their homes lingers more than a year into the coronavirus pandemic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Shares of Home Depot rose more than 2% in premarket trading. The stock has risen more than 20% so far this year, giving it a market value of $344 billion.

Here's what the company reported for the three months ended May 2 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $3.86, vs. $3.08 expected

Revenue: $37.5 billion, vs. $34.96 billion expected

The retailer reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $4.15 billion, or $3.86 per share, up from $2.25 billion, or $2.08 per share, a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting earnings per share of $3.08.

Net sales rose 32.7% to $37.5 billion, beating expectations of $34.96 billion. Global same-store sales surged 31% for the quarter.

This is the first quarter that the retailer is facing year-over-year comparisons to its business during lockdowns. A year ago, its first-quarter same-store sales grew 6.4%. Home Depot was classified as an essential business, accelerating sales for the company's do-it-yourself business as consumers tackled new projects while at home.

For the company's first quarter this year, it reported 447.2 million customer transactions, up 19.3% from a year ago. Consumers were also spending more during their visits. Average ticket rose 10.3% to $82.37.

Home Depot hasn't released an outlook for fiscal 2021. Last quarter, it cited the uncertainty caused by the ongoing crisis.

"Fiscal 2021 is off to a strong start as we continue to build on the momentum from our strategic investments and effectively manage the unprecedented demand for home improvement projects," CEO Craig Menear said in a statement.