Hims & Hers donates $1 million to Trump's inauguration fund

By Ashley Capoot,CNBC

  • Hims & Hers Health has donated $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund, CNBC confirmed Tuesday.
  • The company is the latest in a string of tech organizations that have tried to curry favor with the incoming administration.
  • Hims & Hers was a breakout star within the digital health sector last year, largely thanks to the success of its popular new weight loss offering.

The company, which offers a range of direct-to-consumer treatments for conditions like weight loss, erectile dysfunction and hair loss, is the latest in a string of tech companies that have tried to curry favor with the incoming administration. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Meta both announced $1 million donations to the inaugural fund late last year, and Amazon and Apple CEO Tim Cook have also reportedly contributed.

"At Hims & Hers, we stand with leaders and advocates who are committed to improving America's broken healthcare system," the company said in a statement to CNBC.

Hims & Hers was a breakout star in the digital health sector last year, largely thanks to the success of its popular new weight loss offering.

The company began prescribing compounded semaglutide through its platform in May after launching a weight loss program late in 2023. Semaglutide is the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk's blockbuster medications Ozempic and Wegovy, which can cost around $1,000 a month without insurance. Compounded semaglutide is a cheaper, custom-made alternative to the brand drugs and can be produced when the brand-name treatments are in shortage.

The future of compounded GLP-1s in the U.S. is not entirely clear, especially as members of Trump's circle have expressed conflicting opinions about the drugs more broadly. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,  Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, has criticized GLP-1s. He told CNBC in an interview that "the first line of response" to obesity should be lifestyle changes, though he added that "GLP drugs have a place."

Dr. Marty Makary, Trump's pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration, has served as an executive of the telehealth company Sesame, which connects consumers to physicians who can prescribe compounded GLP-1s. However, Makary's role at Sesame has been mostly ceremonial in recent years. 

Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO who has been a close confidant of Trump's since the election, has openly expressed his support for the medications.

"Nothing would do more to improve the health, lifespan and quality of life for Americans than making GLP inhibitors super low cost to the public," Musk wrote in a post on his social media platform X in December.

At an event with reporters in New York City late last year, which was attended by CNBC, Hims & Hers said it would work with the incoming administration and share the company's point of view about the value of the medications.

