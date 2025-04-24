Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Home sales last month dropped to their slowest March pace since 2009

By Diana Olick, CNBC

A “For Sale” sign stands at a house in Miami, Florida, U.S. April 16, 2025.
Marco Bello | Reuters
  • Sales of previously owned homes in March fell 5.9% from February.
  • Inventory was up nearly 20% from a year earlier.
  • More inventory and slower sales are starting put the chill on prices.

Higher mortgage rates and concern over the broader economy are making for a weak start to the all-important spring housing market.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Sales of previously owned homes in March fell 5.9% from February to 4.02 million units on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, according to the National Association of Realtors. Sales were 2.4% lower than March of last year.

Sales slumped across all regions month-to-month, but fell hardest in the west, down over 9%. That is the priciest region of the country. The west, however, was the only region to see a year-over-year gain, due to strong activity in the Rocky Mountain states where job growth is strong.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This count is based on closings, therefore contracts likely signed in January and February, when the average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage was over 7%. It did not fall solidly below 7% until February 20, according to Mortgage News Daily.

"Home buying and selling remained sluggish in March due to the affordability challenges associated with high mortgage rates," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist. "Residential housing mobility, currently at historical lows, signals the troublesome possibility of less economic mobility for society."

Sales fell despite a sharp increase in available listings. At the end of March, there were 1.33 million units for sale, an increase of nearly 20% from March 2024. At the current sales pace, that is equivalent to a 4-month supply, which is still on the lean side. A 6-month supply is considered a balanced market between buyer and seller.

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

42% of Americans under 30 say they're ‘barely getting by' financially, Harvard survey finds

news 13 mins ago

Tariffs give Europe an opportunity to assert itself as a superpower, central bank governor says

More inventory and slower sales are starting put the chill on prices. The median price of an existing home sold in March was $403,700. That is still an all-time high for the month, but it's only up 2.7% from last March. That annual comparison has been shrinking since December and is the smallest gain since August.

"In a stark contrast to the stock and bond markets, household wealth in residential real estate continues to reach new heights," Yun said. "With real estate asset valuation at $52 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Flow of Funds, each percentage point gain in home prices adds more than $500 billion to the household balance sheet."

First-time buyers made up 32% of the market in March, the same as that month last year. Historically they make up roughly 40%.

All-cash sales dropped to 26% from 28% the year before, but investors held steady at 15% of sales.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us