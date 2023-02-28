How McDonald's Won Over China

McDonald's is one of the world's largest restaurant chains, drawing 60 million customers daily at more than 40,000 locations worldwide. And it's about to get even bigger.

The fast food giant plans to open 1,900 new restaurants this year, almost half of them in China, McDonald's CFO Ian Borden told analysts on an earnings call in January.

McDonald's got its start in China in the early '90s. Today, the chain has more than 4,500 restaurants in mainland China and Hong Kong with considerable room for growth.

But it has faced headwinds along the way including lockdowns due to Covid-19 and competition from rivals like Yum Brands-owned KFC.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Even still, China is McDonald's second-largest market by store count, behind the U.S. So how did the Illinois-based burger joint find success in a country known for its love of pork?

Watch the video to learn more.