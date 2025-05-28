How much a $1,000 investment in Nvidia made 10 years ago would be worth today

Nvidia, an industry leader in artificial intelligence chips used by companies like OpenAI and a bellwether for tech stocks, reported earnings after market close on Wednesday.

The company reported revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter ending April 27, 2025, exceeding expectations of $43.31 billion, according to LSEG consensus estimates. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.96, beating estimates of $0.93.

Investors have been closely watching the company's performance amid escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China. In April, the U.S. tightened rules on chip exports to China, followed by an additional 10% tariff on most goods from China in May — a move China matched with its own 10% tariff on some U.S. goods.

The move follows a broader trend of escalating trade measures aimed at limiting China's access to advanced American technology. Nvidia's stock initially dropped in April, but has since rebounded and is trading above where it was a year ago, as of market close on Wednesday.

Despite the ongoing trade war, Nvidia's stock has surged around 1,490% over the past five years, pushing its market capitalization above $3 trillion and making it one of the most valuable U.S. companies. As a leader in the AI space, Nvidia remains one of the market's most actively traded stocks.

"Global demand for Nvidia's AI infrastructure is incredibly strong," said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in a statement.

How much a $1,000 investment in Nvidia has grown over time

Nvidia's stock has seen big price swings in 2025, but its long-term gains have been very lucrative for investors. To show how far Nvidia's stock has come, CNBC calculated how much a $1,000 investment made at various points since the company went public in 1999 would be worth today.

CNBC's calculations below include total returns and are based on Nvidia's May 28 closing share price of $134.81.

If you invested one year ago

Percentage change: 18.4%

18.4% Total as of May 28: $1,184

If you invested five years ago

Percentage change: 1,490%

1,490% Total as of May 28: $15,897

If you invested 10 years ago

Percentage change: 24,287%

24,287% Total as of May 28: $243,868

If you invested when Nvidia went public in 1999

Percentage change: 539,914%

539,914% Total as of May 28: $5,400,142

Nvidia's stock performance is not typical of publicly traded companies listed on the Nasdaq. That's why financial experts warn against choosing individual stocks based solely on past gains. Markets are unpredictable, and even a strong track record doesn't guarantee future returns.

For most investors, a passive investing strategy is both more reliable and less risky, which is why it's commonly recommended by financial experts. A proven strategy is investing in low-cost index funds, which offer broad market exposure that's considered less risky than betting on individual stocks.

